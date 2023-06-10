Pictures of black bear seen on a porch in Antioch.

ANTIOCH, Ill. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a black bear that was spotted in the North Suburbs Saturday.

Deputies said they responded to 24100 block of West Deer Ridge Lane early Saturday evening on a report of a loose black bear.

Authorities said not to approach the bear if seen in the area, but to rather call law enforcement so they can direct the Department of Natural Resources on where to locate the bear.

It is unclear at this time if this is the same bear that police were looking for in Gurnee earlier this week.