CHICAGO — Aqua Illinois lifted a boil water advisory on Sunday, but about a quarter of its customer who are served by Lake County Public Works, are still being asked to boil water out of precaution until more test results come back.

Aqua, the essential utilities company, announced the boil water advisory that was originally placed back on July 3 for Hawthorn Woods, Kildeer and Lake County Public Works was lifted on Sunday, July 9.

Over the weekend, Aqua Illinois identified the problem causing low pressure across the system, a significant leak at Spencer Loomis Elementary School in Hawthorn Woods.

Aqua released an update on Sunday confirming the boil advisory being lifted after water quality tests from a third-party lab indicated water in the areas is now safe for use and meets the necessary approval levels set by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

For now, Lake County Public Works announced it was keeping a precautionary boil order in effect for its customers in Forest Lake and subdivisions in Hawthorn Woods and Glennshire.

Lake County Public Works collected their own samples and expect to have those test results to by Tuesday. Until then, customers can still come to the Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to pick up bottled water.

More information on the water situation in Hawthorn Woods, Kildeer and Lake County can be found on Aqua’s website.