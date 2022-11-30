BEACH PARK, Ill. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 28-year-old woman last seen leaving her home Wednesday.

Angela Weeks is described as being about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds and was wearing a white top, yellow pants and black boots, according to a Facebook post from the office.

She walked away from her home around 2 p.m. in the 38200 block of Geraghty Avenue and wasn’t wearing weather-appropriate clothing, according to the post.

Anyone who sees her or has information is asked to call 911 so deputies can check her well-being.