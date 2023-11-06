NILES, Ill. — An Iowa man has been charged with threatening Village of Niles police, school resource officers and elected officials over a series of bizarre incidents amid the month of October.

Adam T. Provost, 31, of Council Bluffs, Iowa faces multiple felony charges, including threatening a public official and disorderly conduct. According to police, Provost made a string of threats via posted mail, e-mail and telephone.

Provost was taken into custody in Iowa on Oct. 16 in connection with Niles police’s ongoing threats investigation.

SEE ALSO: FBI-Chicago warns of charity fraud amid ongoing conflict between Israel, Hamas

Authorities first learned of a threatening e-mail sent to a Village of Niles elected official on Oct. 6. Provost also allegedly made phone threats toward members of the Niles Police Department. Police said their investigation revealed the suspect was located in the area of Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Days later, on Oct. 11, Niles police said the department received a threatening letter, allegedly from Provost, that contained an unknown white granular substance. The substance was not deemed hazardous, however. No one was hurt.

On Oct. 16, police allege Provost left threatening voicemails for a member of Niles police’s

command staff as well as the school resource officer regarding placing chemical weapons in a local school. That same day, police say Provost allegedly called the Niles Village Hall and

threatened another elected official.

On Oct. 23, the principal of an area school informed police of a letter addressed to a former school resource officer sometime between Oct. 12 and Oct. 23, authorities said. The envelope allegedly contained an unknown white granular substance that was also found to be non-hazardous.

Despite the series of threats, Nile police maintained there was no “imminent threat” to the public.

Provost appeared in a Cook County courtroom on Nov. 2. He will remain in police custody pending his next court date.