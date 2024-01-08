NORTHBROOK, Ill. — A possible road rage incident lead to a crash that hospitalized one driver and spilt a vehicle in half in Northbrook Monday evening.

According to the Northbrook Police Department, officers responded to a crash near the intersection of Walters Avenue and Waukegan Road just before 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

During a possible road rage incident, a vehicle lost control, struck another vehicle, and then struck a utility pole.

The driver that hit the utility pole was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another driver involved was cleared by paramedics and released.

One vehicle reportedly involved in the road rage incident fled the area prior to officers arrival.

No further information has been provided at this time.

