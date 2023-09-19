GLENVIEW, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside of north suburban home on Monday, according to Glenview police.

Police were present at the home for over 24 hours and neighbors in the area say they are confused and worried.

“Lots of fear like a lot of moms, because there’s a ton of kids on this street,” Meghan Ross, who lives nearby, said. “Just the fear of like who is it, who was it, lock our doors.”

According to Ross, officers told her that the neighborhood is safe, but police have released little information about what happened inside the home.

Glenview police say officers initially responded to a call around 8 p.m. on Monday about a man injured inside the home on Long Road, near Hackberry Lane, when they arrived on scene, they found the man dead.

Police are calling it a death investigation, though forensic specialists from the North Regional Violent Crimes Task Force responded to the scene.

Neighbors gathered as they tried to learn what they could about the investigation.

“It’s really shocking seeing all the tape here, and the police,” Floyd Kozak, another neighbor, said.

Neighbors told WGN TV News that the house sold over the summer and they had seen people inside fixing it up.

Police have not yet identified the victim and say the investigation is being conducted by Glenview detectives.

Anyone with information that could help authorities in their investigation is asked to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.