NILES, Ill. — Two cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been linked to a L.A. Fitness in Niles.

On May 5, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) began an investigation. The department said both individuals used the pool, steam room, hot tub and showers during the last few weeks of April.

After they were notified, L.A. Fitness closed their pool, spa, showers and steam room.

An environmental investigation was conducted and on Tuesday, results confirmed Legionella pnemophila S2-14 was detected in samples collected from the facility’s hot tub.

The hot tub and associated area will remain closed until additional testing confirms that legionella is no longer detected, IDPH said.