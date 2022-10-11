LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — Police and fire officials are investigating a home explosion in Libertyville.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a call of an explosion and fire at a house in the 500 block of East Golf Road around 6:40 p.m. Monday.

Additional personnel from surrounding police and fire departments also responded to the scene.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire. A search of the residence found the home was unoccupied.

The fire is under investigation by the Libertyville Fire Department, the Libertyville Police Department and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.