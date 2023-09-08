HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Highland Park has canceled its upcoming “poverty simulation’ event amid social media backlash.

On Tuesday evening, the city announced on Facebook that they partnered with the Alliance for Human Services, Family Focus, Moraine Township and the Highland Park Community Foundation with the goal of increasing “residents’ understanding and awareness of what it is like to live in poverty in Lake County.”

“Participants in this immersive experience will begin to experience what a “month” in poverty feels like. Participants are put into situations in which they do not have enough resources and are forced to make difficult choices that can negatively impact them and their families. The outcome is increased awareness of the need for resources to support those living in poverty to create a more resilient health, human, and education sector in our local area,” a description for the event, which was supposed to take place on Saturday, read.

The post amassed over 2,000 comments — with several people blasting the event for being “tone deaf.”

The event was to be held at the Highland Park Country Club, which is a private event space that also houses a senior center.

It was canceled Thursday with no reason given.