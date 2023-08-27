GLENCOE, Ill. — A man who was hospitalized after crashing his bicycle on Wednesday afternoon in the northern suburbs has died, according to the Glencoe Department of Public Safety.

Officials say 64-year-old John Kezday was hospitalized after the crash, which occurred around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Sheridan Road and South Avenue in Glencoe.

According to an initial investigation by Glencoe Public Safety, Kezday was riding his bicycle northbound on Sheridan Road, past South Avenue, when he ran into the back of a stopped Dodge Ram ProMaster.

Authorities say they responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m. and began life-saving measures on Kezday before he was taken to the hospital by ambulance in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and cooperated with authorities during the investigation.

Kezday, who was a Highland Park resident, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, August 26, officials say.

Glencoe Public Safety officials say the North Regional Major Crash Assistance Team investigated the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.