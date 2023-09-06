HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The City of Highland Park is hosting a “poverty simulation” event Saturday at a country club.

The city partnered with the Alliance for Human Services, Family Focus, Moraine Township and the Highland Park Community Foundation with the goal of increasing “residents’ understanding and awareness of what it is like to live in poverty in Lake County.”

“Participants in this immersive experience will begin to experience what a “month” in poverty feels like. Participants are put into situations in which they do not have enough resources and are forced to make difficult choices that can negatively impact them and their families. The outcome is increased awareness of the need for resources to support those living in poverty to create a more resilient health, human, and education sector in our local area,” a description for the event reads.

It will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Highland Park Country Club, located in the 1200 block of Park Avenue West.

Several people on the city’s Facebook page are expressing dismay with the event.

Registration is free.