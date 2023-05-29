GURNEE, Ill. — Police in Gurnee are investigating an incident at Six Flags Great America Monday night.

According to reports, several people visiting the theme park Monday told WGN there was some kind of fight and police were searching inside the park for someone who was reportedly hiding from authorities.

Witnesses reportedly also said that several people were pepper sprayed, a number of people had been transported to a local hospital, and several others have been taken into custody.

Law enforcement from Gurnee, Round Lake, and North Chicago were seen responding to the area.

A mother told WGN that she attempted to enter the Six Flags Great America parking lot to pick up her kids, but wasn’t able to go by the entrance of the theme park, so her kids had to find her.

WGN reached out to the Gurnee Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, but have yet to hear back.

Stay with WGN as this story develops.