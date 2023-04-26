GURNEE, Ill. — An investigation is underway in Gurnee after a teacher suffered a leg injury while breaking up a fight between two middle school students.

The incident occurred just after 11 a.m. Tuesday at Woodland Middle School.

According to police, two 7th graders had a physical altercation and the teacher tried to intervene.

“During the scuffle, one of the involved students assaulted the teacher, who sustained a leg injury,” police said.

The teacher was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for medical aid.

One student in the fight sustained minor injuries and was treated at the school.