ANTIOCH, Ill. — A handgun was discovered inside a vehicle Tuesday morning at Antioch High School’s parking lot.

The gun was found during a regularly-scheduled canine scent search of vehicles, police said.

After it was found, the student, a 21-year-old man who participates in an alternative schooling program, was taken into custody.

“I would like to recognize District 117 on its commitment to ensuring the safety of students at our high school,” said Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow.

The investigation remains active and potential charges have not been announced at this time.