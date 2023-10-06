COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Graziano’s Brick Oven Pizza, a restaurant that has been in Edgebrook for 30 years, announced that it is closing its doors for good this month.

The restaurant, which is located in the 5900 block of West Touhy Avenue, shared the announcement on the company’s social media accounts on Friday.

According to the post, the restaurant will remain open until Monday, Oct 23.

The post details that the restaurant will be closing to make space for a new retail development, however, it did not provide details on what would be coming.