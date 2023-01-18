GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — A Grayslake man is facing charges after being accused of trying to meet up with an underage girl who was really a detective undercover.

For the “past several weeks,” police allege Thomas Edwards, 29, was communicating with a girl he thought was under the age of 15.

Police allege that during the conversations, Edwards began enticing the undercover detective to meet up for sex. Edwards also allegedly sent videos of himself engaging in sexual acts.

On Tuesday, Edwards drove to meet with who he thought was the girl. He was arrested when he arrived.

Edwards has been charged with traveling to meet a minor, grooming, solicitation to meet a child and dissemination of harmful material.

His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 16.