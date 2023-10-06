LAKE FOREST, Ill. — A Florida man was arrested in Lake Forest after police allege he attempted a “grandchild” scam of an elderly resident.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Sheridan Road at around 10:35 a.m. Thursday on the report of possible elder fraud.

Police believe Luc Vautier, 22, of Ocala, Florida, impersonated the elderly man’s grandson.

Vautier allegedly told the man he was arrested following a traffic accident and needed $12,000 to get out of jail.

Police said they learned he was going to the residence on Sheridan to retrieve the money. Vautier was arrested at the front door and has been charged with two counts of theft by deception.