ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — A Goodwill in Round Lake Beach was evacuated over the weekend after a worker discovered a training grenade in a donation box.

On Saturday at around 2:30 p.m., police were called to the Goodwill, located in the 2000 block of North Route 83, on the report of a found grenade.

An employee found the grenade in a donation bin and it was quickly determined to be a training grenade — which are typically hollowed out decommissioned grenades. However, the bomb squad was called because a small plug was placed into the hollowed out section of the grenade, police said.

The store was evacuated. On Monday, authorities determined the grenade was not active.

Police are investigating how the item wound up in the donation pile.

“While it’s great to donate unused items you may not need to places like Goodwill and the Salvation Army, people should never donate firearms or diffused explosive devices to these places,” said Round Lake Beach Police Chief Wayne Wilde. “People who find or wish to discard these items should contact their local police instead and the police department will assist in the safe removal of these devices if needed.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 847-546-2127.