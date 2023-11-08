GLENVIEW, Ill. — A Glenview woman with early onset dementia has been reporting missing after failing arrive to her church on Tuesday.

Regina Hurd, 61, was last seen leaving her residence, located in the 500 block of Poplar Lane, on Tuesday at around 4:25 p.m.

Family members told police she was headed to church, but never arrived.

Hurd has been seen driving a 2015 Honda Civic, with Illinois plate Z428778, and was spotted twice in the area since then.

Her vehicle was seen on Route 59 and Marathon Lane in Plainfield at around 11:06 p.m. Tuesday and in the Coal Valley area at around 9:05 a.m. Wednesday.

Hurd is 5’7″ and 145 lbs. She has blue eyes, blonde hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light blue top, a cream-colored parka, brown loafers and black-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or police at 708-865-4896.