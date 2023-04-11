GLENVIEW, Ill. — A smoothie café in Glenview was robbed at gunpoint Monday night.

Just before 9 p.m., police responded to the Tropical Smoothie Café, located in the 2700 block of Pfingsten Road, on the report of an armed robbery.

Employees reported that a man entered wearing all-black clothing and a full face mask and walked behind the counter. He then demanded cash from the register while displaying a handgun that was tucked in his waistband.

He took an unknown amount of currency and fled the store.

Witnesses reported seeing a silver or grey work van in the parking lot near the café prior to the robbery.

Anyone with information call police at 847-901-6055.