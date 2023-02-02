GLENVIEW, Ill. — A man has been charged following an alleged attempting kidnapping attempt Monday of a middle school girl in Glenview.

Pratib Ranjit, 24, of Glenview, is facing charges of aggravated battery and unlawful restraint.

Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Kennicott Lane on the report of an attempted kidnapping.

Ranjit allegedly grabbed the girl after she got off the school bus and the two fell to the ground.

The student struck Ranjit and ran away. She was not injured, police said.

The girl is a student at Springman Middle School. School officials said student services teams were made available to students who felt concerned or unsettled about the incident.