GLENVIEW, Ill. — A Glenview man has been arrested and charged with three felony counts of manufacturing child pornography.

According to the Glenview Police Department, Bruce Claver, 58, of Knollwood Lane was arrested and charged Tuesday. He was taken to the Skokie Courthouse on Wednesday for a detention hearing.

The charges are Class X felonies, which carry mandatory prison sentencing, for a victim under 13 years of age.

Police say an investigation was started on Dec. 1 after agents with the U.S. Secret Service identified that Claver was posting child pornography content online. Glenview Police detectives conducted the investigation with assistance from the U.S. Secret Service, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Cook County Sheriff’s Police and and the County State’s

Attorney’s Office.

There is no further information available at this time. If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.

Claver, however, was previously arrested and charged twice in 2022.

On Jan. 10, 2022, Claver was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and predatory criminal sexual assault, both felonies. Then, on Feb. 4, 2022, following a complaint made while he was under the previous investigation, Claver was arrested again and given additional charges of predatory criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse.

Preceding those arrests, an investigation was started on Dec. 24, 2021, following an initial complaint from a parent that their minor children were abused over a multi-year period. During that investigation, Glenview Police detectives learned of a separate complaint involving another minor child.

The continued investigation of these incidents revealed two additional complaints involving separate minor children.

Investigators determined there was no familial relationship between Claver and the minor children in those incidents.