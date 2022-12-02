BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — A former middle school teacher in Buffalo Grove is wanted after allegedly removing his ankle bracelet while currently awaiting to face child sex charges.

Back in March 2021, Homeland Security agents located Ilan Gibori allegedly trying to flee the country in Dallas.

The former teacher at Cooper Middle School is accused of sexually assaulting a minor on numerous occasions over several years. While out on bond, he allegedly removed his ankle monitor and cannot be located, authorities said.

A no-bond arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 25.

Gibori and his attorneys were due in court this week to discuss a possible guilty plea, the Daily Herald reported.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.