BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — The former PTO president of a Buffalo Grove elementary school has been charged for stealing over $10,000 from the organization.

Megan Robin, 43, allegedly used over $10,000 of PTO funds for personal use while serving as Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) President for Prairie Elementary School in Buffalo Grove.

Officials discovered over $10,000 of PTO funds for the 2022-2023 fiscal year were improperly used. During that time, Robin oversaw the management of the PTO’s funds.

Further investigation showed that Robin failed to make appropriate deposits of funds earned from fundraising sales and auctions. Police also discovered that Robin made several unauthorized withdrawals from the organization’s bank account and used the organization’s debit card for personal uses.

District 96 PTO executive board members contacted the Buffalo Grove Police Department in September after discovering the improper uses of the organization’s assets.

Robin has been charged with theft for stealing PTO funds and will next appear in court on Thursday, Nov. 29.