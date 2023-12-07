EVANSTON, Ill. — You might assume the group of ladies who gather every Wednesday at Evanston’s Levy Senior Center were once professional florists, given the way they can thoughtfully curate a floral arrangement.

As hard as it is to believe, though, not one of them has ever worked in a flower shop.

Donning green aprons, these dozen retirees have teamed up to make one heck of a “flower power” club, which they call Inspire Through Flowers. Meeting at Levy Senior Center every Wednesday, Inspire Through Flowers artfully turns the discarded “leftovers” from floral shops into tissue-wrapped bundles of beauty.

Even though they’ve never worked in a flower shop, these ladies have turned buckets of trashed flower stems into almost 24,000 bouquets over the last three years.

Wearing green aprons, the women of Inspire Through Flowers turn discarded floral remnants into beautiful bouquets.

They then gift the flowers to somebody not expecting them.

“We inspire hope, joy and encouragement through the gift of flowers, one bouquet at a time,” explains Christine Costello of Inspire Through Flowers.

After all, if the ladies didn’t use them, these treasures would just become trash.

“The amount of floral that is donated every week, and we think about what would go in the trash,” observed Cathy Palivos of Inspire Through Flowers.

Thursday’s delivery was headed to the staff and nuns that run St. Mary’s Retirement Home on Chicago’s North Side. Over the years, Inspire Through Flowers has made its delightful deliveries to all sorts of people and organizations.

“The fire departments, the police departments, the teachers, every nursing home,” Lauren Shapiro of Inspire Through Flowers said.

Members of Inspire Through Flowers are hard at work making floral arrangements at Levy Senior Center in Evanston.

The ladies are always touched by the cards and notes of appreciation they receive.

“People would come up to us and say, ‘Oh my God, I have worked for 16 straight hours, but this gave me hope,'” Ellen Mink of Inspire Through Flowers said.

As the ladies of Inspire Through Flowers prove, it doesn’t take a professional or the highest-quality, newest flowers to make others feel seen.

All it takes is a heart for doing good.

Every flower, piece of tissue, card and ribbon is donated to Inspire Through Flowers, and the ladies use every last bit to brighten somebody else’s day. To learn more about how to help out Inspire Through Flowers, visit the group’s website.