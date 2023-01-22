WADSWORTH, Ill. — Firefighters are battling a fifth-alarm fire Sunday morning at a house in Wadsworth.

The Gurnee Fire Department was called to the fire around 10:25 a.m. in the 36700 block of Kimberwick Lane.

Because there are no fire hydrants in the area, the fire department said they had to use the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System to get additional tankers and help on the scene.

No injuries were reported, the fire department said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire was under control but the scene remained active as of noon Sunday.