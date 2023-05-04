GLENVIEW, Ill. — There was a fire Thursday afternoon in the wood shop at Glenbrook South High School.

The school said the fire was reported shortly before dismissal around 3 p.m. and the fire alarm was activated.

No injuries were reported, according to public safety officials and the school.

The school said no one is allowed back in the building until an all-clear has been given by the fire department.

All home athletic events, except for the men’s lacrosse game and Thursday night’s band concert have been canceled.

The school said students’ items will stay where they left them.