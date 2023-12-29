FBI searching for man who robbed bank in Buffalo Grove

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — FBI agents say an investigation is underway after a bank robbery in Buffalo Grove on Thursday afternoon.

According to the FBI, the robbery took place at a BMO Harris Banks in the 500 block of West Half Day Road just before 3:30 p.m.

Agents say the man entered the bank and displayed a note demanding money and implying that he had a handgun.

During the robbery, the man was spotted wearing a long-sleeved black jacket, a baseball cap, dark pants, and white sneakers.

Photos provided by the FBI show the suspected Buffalo Grove bank robber

Agents say they believe the man responsible is between 30 and 40 years of age, stands around 6 feet tall, and weighs around 180 pounds. He also has acne scars on his face and had facial hair at the time of the robbery.

No injuries were reported from the incident and the suspect remains at large.

Agents are still searching for the man who robbed a Fifth Third Bank in Waukegan in late November and a Bank of America in early December. Agents say the man used a similar tactic to notify employees of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the FBI at 312-421-6700.

Those with information that could help agents in their investigation can also submit tips at tips.fbi.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously.