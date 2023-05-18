LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. — An Illinois man points to negligence and calls his mother’s passing a wrongful death due to the lack of care at a Lincolnshire nursing home earlier this month.

Barbara Demar was 89-years-old. She had lived at a nursing facility for about five years before her family decided to move her to a different nursing home following the staffing shortage that was reported earlier this month.

“This transition put her in a place that was very tough,” David Blair, the mother was former resident of Warren Barr, said.

David Blair managed to move his 89-year-old mother, Barbara Demar, out of the formally known Warren Barr facility the same day the staffing shortage was reported on may first.

“I was there that day. It was like a scene out of zombies, nobody there, patients walking around, no staff, police and fire, ems, just chaotic,” Blair said.

According to the Lincolnshire Police Department and letters shared from family members with WGN, the property was in transition back to its former owner Arnie Goldberg under the Wealshire, LLC, effective May 1.

According to the Lincolnshire Police Department, they received reports of severe staffing concerns at the facility located at 150 Jamestown Lane.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says they were told no nursing or clinical staff were on duty that day.

IDPH announced their investigation into the matter on May 2 and also brought in state employees to help with the shortage for one day.

“Usually somebody that is in an elderly state like that their surroundings, the stability that they have their current situation is everything to them,” Blair said. “I can just tell you that her surroundings meant everything to her and most of the patients there.”

The day of the shortage, families impacted told WGN their loved ones went hours without medication and the much-needed attention they needed.

“She was pretty much bed ridden,” Blair said. “She could eat on her own but she needed medication to be administered to her. She needed oxygen so she needed care and she was provided that care prior to all this.”

IDPH says their investigation is ongoing and they are continuing to monitor the situation closely to ensure health and safety of the residents.

Blair says up to this point, he still communicates with other families impacted through a group chat and says they are all wanting the same thing, accountability for the hours long scene that left their loved one without staff.

“This isn’t about money, this isn’t about any of that,” Blair stated. “This is about right and wrong and caring for another human beings. That’s what this is about especially for all these other families.