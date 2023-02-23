PARK FOREST, Ill. — Connor Kaczmarski’s parents say they’re taking legal action to prevent another family from experiencing their excruciating pain.

Lawyers for the family of 7-year-old Connor have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Park Forest Chicago Heights School District 163, the bus company Kickert Bus Lines, and the bus driver that hit and killed the second grader steps from the boy’s home on Friday, Jan. 20.

“This was a reckless act that was preventable,” said Bradley M. Cosgrove, a partner at Clifford Law Office.

Though police announced the driver was not at fault and no charges would be filed, he was ticketed for not having a valid commercial driver’s license.

“His license was canceled and he should never have been behind the wheel of the school bus at the time of our incident,” Cosgrove said.

The lawyers say Connor was one of four children dropped off at Westgate Drive and Walnut Street in Park Forest, on a corner that forced Connor to cross the street to get to his house.

“Made a right-hand turn onto Walnut Street and did not allow the children to pass in front of the bus safely,” Cosgrove said.

They allege that violates state statutes. Police previously said the boy was running alongside the bus and then turned into the street in front of it and was hit.

“If it would have been done properly that same day, we wouldn’t have been here right now,” said Joseph T. Murphy, a partner at Clifford Law Offices.

Connor’s parents released a statement saying that they want to prevent the senseless death of another child:

“The safety of our children should be of the utmost importance, and it should be demanded when every child leaves the house into the care of those who have been entrusted with the most precious of lives. Connor, your spirit and your memory will forever live on. Mommy and Daddy love you so much…”

“We have every intention of getting answers,” Cosgrove said.

The lawyers say they sent their drone along that bus route days after the crash and found the bus is now dropping students off in front of their homes. WGN News contacted the school district and bus company for a response to this lawsuit and has not yet heard back.