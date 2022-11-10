EVANSTON, Ill. — An Evanston Township High School student was arrested Wednesday after police said a loaded gun was found in his pants.

At around 1 p.m., the school’s resource officer responded to a tip about student Rashaun Watkins, 18, of Skokie, allegedly being in possession of a loaded handgun.

Watkins was escorted into the dean’s office. Once there, police said the resource officer attempted to pat him down and discovered a Taurus G3 9mm handgun loaded with 12 rounds in the “upper pant leg area.”

He was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said their investigation revealed there were no plans for a school shooting.

Watkins is due in bond court on Friday.