CHICAGO — A 20-year-old man died Tuesday evening after their SUV rolled over on I-94.

According to the Lake County Coroner’s Office, Illinois State Police and the Northbrook Fire Department responded to the eastbound lanes of I-94 on reports of a single-vehicle crash just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27.

Investigators report that a 2007 Cadillac Utility Vehicle, for an unknown reason, left the roadway onto the right shoulder and struck a guardrail causing the vehicle to rollover. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The driver was identified as Anthony Jimenez, 20, of Evanston.

The crash remains under investigation.