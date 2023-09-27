LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. — An elderly man died following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Lincolnshire.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Aptakisic Road at around 8:15 p.m. on the report of a crash with injuries.

Police believe a 2004 black Lexus RX330, driven by a 79-year-old William Moody, of Fox River Grove, was traveling northbound on Milwaukee Avenue and was attempting to turn west on Aptakisic.

The other vehicle involved, a 2010 red Toyota Rav-4, driven by a 19-year-old, of Buffalo Grove, proceeded through the intersection and crashed with the Lexus.

Moody was pronounced dead at Advocate Condell Medical Center.

Two teens, 16 and 17, were in the vehicle with the 19-year-old. All of the occupants of the Toyota suffered minor injuries.

Police said they are still investigating the crash.