LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — An elderly man died Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in the north suburbs.

Just before 2 p.m., authorities responded to the area of Route 173 and Mill Creek Road, located in Wadsworth, on the report of a crash with “significant damage.”

Police believe a driver of a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, a 45-year-old Milwaukee woman, was traveling north on Mill Creek Road. Police said the driver of the Hyundai failed to stop at a stop sign as she approached Route 173.

As the Hyundai entered the intersection, it was struck by an eastbound Volkswagen GTI, driven by a 39-year-old Lake Villa man.

A 76-year-old man, of Mexico, was a passenger in the back seat of the Elantra and died as a result of the crash. Two other passengers in the Elantra, a 23-year-old woman and a 18-year-old man, suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Elantra also suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen was not injured.