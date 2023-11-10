GURNEE, Ill. — A police officer rescued a driver from a burning car after it crashed into a squad car parked along the side of the road in Gurnee on Thursday night.

According to Gurnee police, officers conducted a traffic stop near Route 41 and Route 120 and learned the driver had an active warrant out of Wisconsin. The driver was taken into custody and transported to Lake County Jail.

After the suspect was taken into custody, an officer remained by the vehicle in a nearby squad car, waiting for someone to pick up the car.

Police say while the officer was waiting, a third vehicle, a Chevrolet, driven by a 63-year-old woman, allegedly rear-ended the squad car.

Gurnee police say the officer on the scene was unhurt in the crash and quickly rushed to rescue the driver of the Chevrolet, which had caught fire.

According to police a 61-year-old man and a 12-year-old girl who were passengers in the Chevrolet, were able to escape the vehicle without help.

Shortly after, the Chicago Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.

Police say the driver and both passengers in the Chevrolet were hospitalized with minor injuries after the crash.

Crews with the Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) closed the southbound lanes of Route 41 while conducting an investigation. The road has since reopened.

Gurnee police say intoxication is suspected in the crash, however, no charges have been filed. Authorities have not yet identified anyone involved.