GLENVIEW, Ill. — Police in Glenview are investigating a carjacking at a Costco gas station that left one person injured.

According to police, around 11:50 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Patriot Blvd. following reports of a carjacking.

The early stages of a police investigation revealed that the female owner of a Mercedes sedan was pumping gas when a male suspect approached in all-black clothing and a black ski mask.

The male entered the driver’s side door, started the car and attempted to pull away. That’s when police say the car owner re-entered the Mercedes through the front passenger door “unsuccessfully, causing them to fall and sustain a non-life-threatening injury to their leg.”

According to police, the Mercedes was last seen driving east on Interstate 94 at a high rate of speed.

The owner of the vehicle was taken to Glenbrook Hospital for medical treatment after suffering a leg injury.

Locals in the area who spoke with WGN News say that another carjacking was reported at the Costco gas station a few weeks ago.

“I purposely now take my keys and my wallet, and I lock the car so that nobody can get in while I am pumping gas so that nobody can get in,” said Angela Keehn. “That’s been a big problem, but I am always on the lookout for people at the gas station because I know it’s been happening a lot.”

Julie Simon said that she continues to take precautions as well.

“I have teenagers who are just starting to drive, and it is really scary to think about them, and it’s sad that you have to tell them a carjacking protocol,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Glenview police at (847) 901-6055.