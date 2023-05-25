VERNON HILLS, Ill. — The senior class at Vernon Hills High School may have locals seeing double as several twins and even triplets are set to graduate on Thursday.

Heath Field (L) and Hunter Field (R) talk to WGN News (Photo/WGN News)

Heath and Hunter Field are among a unique group of students walking across the stage.

“There’s 12 sets of twins, one set of triplets and 27 people. That’s a lot,” Hunter said.

Added Evan Moore: “It’s kind of crazy. I didn’t realize we had this many twins.”

Anagha Shreesha, also a twin, thinks the occurrence is “really unique.”

The special group accounts for about 8% of the senior class preparing to walk into the next chapter of their lives.

“I think the neat thing about twins, in general, is they can celebrate their uniqueness in one another while also having this special bond and special comradery,” said Vernon Hills High School principal John Guillaume.

Matthew Moore (L) and Evan Moore (R) talk to WGN News about their upcoming graduation. (Photo/WGN)

Interstingly, Guillaume is a twin himself.

“I have a twin sister. Shoutout to Josie,” he said.

It’s why he understands the thought process behind some twins deciding to stick together while others go their separate ways.

“I think they realize at some point there’s going to be this little divergence and oftentimes, the end of high school is when that is,” he said.

But the Irving triplets, who have shared 18 years together, say that while high school graduation marks a significant milestone, they’re ready to branch out.

“I decided independently where I wanted to go and it was just unique to see all of us have the same journey of applying to colleges but all going to different colleges in the end,” Olivia Irving said.

Anagha Shreesha is pictured with her twin brother. (Photo/WGN News)

Matthew and Evan Moore say it’s about finding their own identity after years of getting confused for one another.

“Sometimes our parents and family members get it wrong, so it’s something you get used to after a while,” Evan said.

But some say they don’t want to know life without the other.

The Fields are both going to Illinois Wesleyan University and rooming together.

“I think having a twin your first year, knowing someone on your first day of school and living with them for the first year, kind of gives you that safety net and confidence to make new friends and kind of enjoy this new chapter of life,” Heath said.

Olivia Irving (R) pictured with her brother and sister. (Photo/WGN News)

No matter their path, twins and triplets share a special bond.

One that distance won’t break.

“I think the only difference is next year there will be a lot more Facetime calls instead of text messages throughout the day to one another,” Olivia Irving said.

However, the number of graduating twins at Vernon Hills High School doesn’t break the Guinness World Record. The Chicago Tribune reported that New Trier High School holds the honor, with 44 sets of twins graduating in 2018.