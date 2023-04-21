MUNDELEIN, Ill. — A DoorDash driver’s car was caught on camera allegedly hitting the garage of a Mundelein home and the driver left without telling anyone what happened.

For nearly a week, a woman said she’s been fighting for answers to get the damage fixed.

“You can hear it on the video,” the homeowner said. “The delivery driver was waiting at the door and while he was at the door, his car obviously wasn’t in park and it drove into our garage door.”

The homeowner asked WGN-TV News not to share her name.

She said a friend ordered donuts to their home as a birthday gift.

Doorbell video captures the delivery driver’s car rolling into their home as he realizes what happens and tries to figure out where to put the pastries.

“After that, I was kind of waiting for him to come back to the door and leave a note or contact his employer,” the woman said.

But instead, he backs out of the driveway and leaves behind the donuts and the damage.

It wasn’t until later, the family said, they noticed the crack in the door and had to figure out who hit it.

“We weren’t home when it happened so we had to go through the footage and once we realized it was the donut delivery driver, we were like ‘Oh my gosh, that’s crazy that he just left,'” the homeowner said.

She said she took all steps to escalate their claim to DoorDash Customer Service.

“We tried to reach out multiple days in a row and every single time, the corporate department from DoorDash said they would get back to us that evening after we filed complaints,” she said.

On Friday after WGN-TV News reached out to DoorDash, the company sent an email to her husband confirming a claims adjuster would be reaching out.

“This behavior is unacceptable and we have deactivated the Dasher from our platform,” a spokesperson for DoorDash said. “We have been in direct contact with the customer and we stand ready to assist law enforcement however we can.”

“We don’t want to ruin the driver’s life, basically, we just want DoorDash to take accountability because it’s a major company,” the homeowner said.

A police report has been filed in connection with the incident. Police said the driver who allegedly hit the home has reached out to police.

The incident is still under investigation.