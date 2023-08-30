CHICAGO — A Chicagoland chiropractor was indicted Wednesday on federal fraud charges for allegedly billing a private insurer hundreds of thousands of dollars for nonexistent services.

According to an indictment unsealed in the U.S. District Court in Chicago, Seung Han Lim — owner and operator of Movement Health and Rehab, also known as Motu Chiropractic and Motu Chiromassage, in Libertyville, Illinois — submitted fraudulent claims to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBS) for health care services that Lim knew were not actually provided, and fraudulently obtained at least $430,000 from BCBS.

Lim, a resident of Lincolnshire, Illinois, was charged with 14 counts of health care fraud, each of which carries a punishment of up to ten years in federal prison if convicted.

According to the indictment, some of the fraudulent claims made by Lim were allegedly provided on dates when either Lim or the patient were not in Illinois. Other claims submitted by Lim were for services allegedly provided by another chiropractor to Lim and Lim’s family members, even though Lim knew that those services were not provided by the other chiropractor, and BCBS would have denied the claim because they prohibit claims from providers for services rendered to the provider or their immediate family members.

The indictment also said when BCBS attempted to audit Lim’s claims, he prepared false patient medical records and other documents before submitting them to BCBS.