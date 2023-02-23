DES PLAINES, Ill. — An elementary school teacher in Des Plaines faces battery charges after occurring incidents involving students.

Police said Lai Ying T. Escobedo, 44, is charged with four counts of misdemeanor battery stemming from allegations of incidents occurring at North School between Dec. 21, 2022 and Jan. 11, 2023.

The school district was made aware of the alleged incidents and immediately notified the school resource officer on Jan. 12. Escobedo was removed from her duties pending further investigation.

A police investigation revealed that a 7-year-old boy and three girls, two 7-year-olds and one 8-year-old, said that Escobedo made physical contact with them by pulling their ears, striking them in the head with a folder and closed fist, and pushing their heads towards the tables they sit at.

According to police, the events took place in the classroom during school hours. None of the children were seriously injured.

A court date is scheduled for Escobedo on April 3.