DEERFIELD, Ill. — A controversial plan to develop a large industrial park in the northern suburbs has been withdrawn.

The plan to turn Baxter International’s 101-acre site into an industrial park will not be moving forward as planned. The Village announced Bridge Industrial withdrew its petition Wednesday, just one day before a scheduled hearing on the matter.

Hundreds of Deerfield and nearby residents protested the proposed development by Bridge Industrial back in April. The company lobbied the village to annex Baxter International’s headquarters and rezone it for industrial use. But at the public meeting, neighbors to the large property near the Tri-State Tollway were outraged over the idea.

“None of us knew that an industrial warehouse equaling 17 football fields would be built across the street from us, sharing the same stoplight that we use,” said Barbara Raff, President of the Thorngate Homeowners Association.

According to the company, Bridge Industrial wanted to build three buildings — that would have been used as warehouse distribution or light manufacturing space — totaling more than one million square feet.

It is unclear what Bridge Industrial plans to do with the property moving forward.