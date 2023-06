NORTHBROOK, Ill. — A child was rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive in a suburban backyard pool Sunday afternoon.

At around 4:35 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 3500 block of Dauphine Avenue in Northbrook on the report of an unresponsive young child.

The child was found in a backyard in-ground pool. They were transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Police said further investigation is still ongoing.