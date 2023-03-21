LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A Chicago suburb with a population of a little over 1,300 is the best place to live in Illinois, according to the latest rankings from Niche.com.

Bannockburn was not only named the best place to live in the state but also ranked 8th out of 544 for Places with the Best Public Schools in Illinois.

The north suburban community in Lake County scored an ‘A+’ grade for public schools, health and fitness and family upbringing. The suburb was also given an ‘A’ grade for crime and safety, nightlife, and outdoor activities. Closely following with an ‘A-‘ grade, Bannockburn ranks the best in the state for jobs and daily commutes.

The rest of the breakdown:

Diversity — B

Housing — B-

Weather — C+

Cost of Living —

The top 10 ‘Best Places in Live in Illinois’ are ranked below:

1.) Bannockburn

2. ) Long Grove

3. ) Clarendon Hills

4. ) Naperville

5.) Inverness

6.) Hinsdale

7.) Buffalo Grove

8.) Western Springs

9.) Kildeer

10.) Evanston

Niche is a ranking and review site that analyzes public data, reviews and surveys to help families find the best places to live.