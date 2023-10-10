LAKE COUNTY, Ill, — Charges have been filed against a Round Lake Beach man accused of violently beating a family member and hitting a police dog.

According to officers, 36-year-old Sanjuan Reyes allegedly drove to a relative’s home early Saturday morning while he was covered in blood and intoxicated. Police say relatives contacted Joliet police after Reyes left the home, as they were concerned he may have killed a family member he lives with.

Round Lake Beach police responded to Reyes’ home but were unable to locate him. Shortly after, officers received word that Reyes was in an area near Route 83 and Rollins Road, in Round Lake Beach. Officers responded to the scene and located the suspect’s vehicle, which police say had a “significant amount of blood inside of it.”

According to police, after arriving in the area near Route 83, officers learned that Reyes had allegedly battered the family member he lives with. The 39-year-old woman suffered several injuries and broken bones and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers say deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene around 5:50 a.m. and brought along a K9 to conduct a search for the suspect. The K9, named Dax, located Reyes about a half-mile away from his vehicle allegedly hiding in a bush near Route 83 and Rollins Road.

According to police, Reyes allegedly refused to surrender and was bitten by the K9, he then allegedly struck the dog.

Police say Reyes was taken into custody shortly after being located by the K9.

Image provided by Lake County Sheriff’s Office

Officers say K9 Dax was evaluated by a veterinarian and did not suffer any injuries.

According to Round Lake Beach Police, Reyes is facing several charges including striking a police animal, resisting arrest, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery, and two counts of domestic battery.

Reyes appeared in court on Sunday where a judge ordered him to be held for a detention hearing.