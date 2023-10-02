COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Emergency crews were called to the scene after a car crashed into a townhome in Glenview on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 4500 block of Concord Lane, along the boarder of Glenview.

According to Glenview police, the driver suffered a medical episode, which caused him to lose control of the car, leading to the crash.

WGN Skycam9 was over the scene around 2:50 p.m. when crews could be seen working to remove the vehicle from the home.

Police say nobody was home at the time of the crash and the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

This is a developing story, stay with WGN News for the latest updates.