MORTON GROVE, Ill. — A car crashed into a suburban Culver’s restaurant late Monday afternoon.

According to police, a 2008 Toyota sedan was driving west on Dempster Street around 3:49 p.m. when it left the road and hit the building.

Four customers inside of Culver’s were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle, a 79-year-old woman from Mount Prospect, was not injured.

Police said the elderly woman was cited for improper lane usage and given a court date on Dec. 21 in Skokie.