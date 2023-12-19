NORTHBROOK, Ill. — A driver was hospitalized after a fiery crash in Northbrook on Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the vehicle veered off the Edens Expressway, traveled down a ditch and crashed into a building in the 800 block of Skokie Boulevard.

Authorities say after the vehicle crashed into the building, which houses “Lewis Floor & Home,” it burst into flames.

Fire crews were called to the scene and were able to extinguish the blaze, and officials say the driver was taken to a Highland Park hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not identified the driver or offered details on the extent of their injuries.

Currently, it is unclear what led up to the crash and officials say the building was not badly damaged in the fire.