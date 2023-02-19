ROUND LAKE, Ill. — An 8-year-old boy was injured in an incident that took place in Round Lake Saturday night.

According to Round Lake police, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Medow Green Lane around 8:39 p.m. and found a 26-year-old and 8-year-old wounded and suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say it is too early to identify if the individuals were hit by a round of shots or if a bullet bounced off something and hit them.

This investigation is preliminary and police have no further information at this time.