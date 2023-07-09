Aqua, the essential utilities company, announced the boil water advisory that was originally placed back on July 3 for Hawthorn Woods, Kildeer and Lake County Public Works has been lifted.

Aqua released an update Sunday confirming the boil advisory being lifted after water quality tests from a third-party lab indicated water in the areas is now safe for use and meets the necessary approval levels set by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

While the boil advisory has been lifted, Aqua did say that the lawn watering ban will remain in place for another 48 hours, at which point it too will be lifted.

More information on the water situation in Hawthorn Woods, Kildeer and Lake County can be found on Aqua’s website.