LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A body pulled from Fourth Lake in unincorporated Lake Villa has been identified as a 60-year-old man who went missing while hunting last week.

Coroners in Lake County have confirmed that a body discovered Saturday is that of Patrick R. Serzynski, who had not been heard from after he went hunting in the area,

Serzynski died by drowning, a preliminary autopsy found.

It was on Monday, Oct. 30, that Serzynski reportedly disappeared. Though Serzynski’s boat and property were found at his duck blind, a daylong recovery mission ensued after authorities could not locate his whereabouts.

The incident is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.